EU’s Gentiloni: EU can do a trade deal if UK keeps level playing field

The European Union (EU) Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday, the EU is ready to seal in a trade deal with post-Brexit UK should London ensure a level playing field, as reported by Reuters.

Key Quotes:

If the United Kingdom “wants to have good relations with the single market, we are ready.”

“If there is availability from the UK government, I think we will have a deal.”

“We can’t have zero tariffs and dumping together. We need a level playing field.”

The pound shows little reaction to the above comments, as GBP/USD continues to consolidate the recent advance above the 1.31 handle. Markets cheer the overnight news that the Brexit bill cleared final parliamentary hurdle ahead of January 31 deadline.