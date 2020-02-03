On Monday, the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier reiterated that more than 10 months are needed to get an EU-UK deal.
He said that both sides are likely to hold nine negotiating rounds by October to reach a deal.
Brexit negotiations seem to have begun little more than 48 hours after Britain's historic departure from the EU.
In an interview with LCI television on Sunday, Barnier said: “There will be two conditions which will be very clear in this trade agreement: we want an agreement on fisheries, which will be difficult, on reciprocal access to waters and markets for British and French fishermen and at the same time, in this trade agreement, we want an agreement on a level playing field.”
FX Implications
The pound remains under heavy selling pressure so far this Monday, as fears over post-Brexit no trade deal weigh, with the UK PM Johnson likely to adopt a tough stance in the trade negotiations with the EU.
At the press time, GBP/USD drops 0.40% to a fresh session low of 1.3141, correcting further from a three-week high of 1.3210 reached last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.11, consolidating Friday's gains. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. EZ and US PMIs are awaited.
GBP/USD falls as no trade deal Brexit fears rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, down. UK PM Johnson will reportedly adopt a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit. Final Manufacturing PMI is also eyed.
Forex Today: Coronavirus devastates Chinese markets, Boris pressures the pound, US data eyed
Coronavirus news: The number of official cases has topped 17,000, and the death toll is around 360. The first death outside China has been reported, and additional airlines have limited flights to the mainland.
Gold retreats from multi-week tops, slides below $1580 level
Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1574 region in the last hour and has now reversed the previous session's positive move. Positive US bond yields, a modest USD uptick further added to the selling bias.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.