EURUSD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1820

- EUR/USD loses further ground and recedes to the 1.1820 area.
- The dollar’s rebound looks to pick up extra pace on Friday.
- US final Consumer Sentiment for the month of July next on tap.
Following earlier +2-year peaks just beyond 1.19 the figure, EUR/USD seems to have embarked on a correction lower to the current 1.1820 region at the end of the week,
EUR/USD closing its sixth consecutive week with gains
EUR/USD briefly tested the area just above the 1.19 barrier during early trade on Friday, always on the back of the persistent offered bias hurting the greenback.
In the meantime, the dollar continues to reclaim ground lost and therefore keeping EUR/USD under some modest downside pressure. Higher US yields plus oversold conditions in most of the risk complex appear among the drivers of the buck’s bullish attempt.
In the docket, the flash headline CPI in the euro bloc is seen rising 0.4% YoY, while Core CPI is expected to gain 1.2% on a year to July. Additional data in Euroland saw a historic slump in the GDP, showing the economy is predicted to contract at an annualized 15% and 12.1% inter-quarter in Q2.
Across the Atlantic, the Core PCE gained 0.2% inter-month in June and 0.9% from a year earlier. The final print of the U-Mich index will close the weekly calendar later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD recorded fresh tops just above the 1.19 yardstick at the end of the week, confirming once again the solid momentum around both the single currency and the rest of its risky peers. The sharp move up, while largely triggered by dollar-selling, has found extra sustain in auspicious results from the domestic docket, in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery following the coronavirus fallout. Also lending wings to the momentum around the euro, the recently clinched deal on the European Recovery Fund helped putting political fears within the region to rest (for now), while the solid position of the current account in the region adds to the rally.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.25% at 1.1817 and faces immediate contention at 1.1709 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) followed by 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9) and finally 1.1448 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the upside, a breakout of 1.1909 (2020 high Jul.31) would target 1.1996 (high May 14 2018) en route to 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.