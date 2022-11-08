  • EURUSD sees its recent strong upside temporarily trimmed on Tuesday.
  • Gains could accelerate beyond the 100-day SMA at 1.0040.

EURUSD meets robust resistance in the 1.0030/40 band for the time being, an area coincident with the 100-day SMA.

If the pair manages to surpass that region in a sustainable note, it could then challenge the October high at 1.0093 (October 27) prior to the September top at 1.0197 (September 12).

While above the 9-month resistance line, today near 0.9850, extra gains look likely.

In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view should remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA at 1.0455.

EURUSD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0002
Today Daily Change 60
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.0021
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.986
Daily SMA50 0.9879
Daily SMA100 1.0048
Daily SMA200 1.0464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0034
Previous Daily Low 0.9903
Previous Weekly High 0.9976
Previous Weekly Low 0.973
Previous Monthly High 1.0094
Previous Monthly Low 0.9632
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9984
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9953
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9938
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9855
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9806
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0069
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0117
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

