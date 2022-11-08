- EURUSD sees its recent strong upside temporarily trimmed on Tuesday.
- Gains could accelerate beyond the 100-day SMA at 1.0040.
EURUSD meets robust resistance in the 1.0030/40 band for the time being, an area coincident with the 100-day SMA.
If the pair manages to surpass that region in a sustainable note, it could then challenge the October high at 1.0093 (October 27) prior to the September top at 1.0197 (September 12).
While above the 9-month resistance line, today near 0.9850, extra gains look likely.
In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view should remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA at 1.0455.
EURUSD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0002
|Today Daily Change
|60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.0021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.986
|Daily SMA50
|0.9879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0048
|Daily SMA200
|1.0464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0034
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9903
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9938
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9855
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.02
