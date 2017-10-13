Eurozone: The beat goes on - ING

Eurozone: The beat goes on - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
While hopes of further steps to solidify the Eurozone construction are likely to be disappointed on the back of the German election results, the strengthening recovery has removed the sense of urgency in this regard, according to Peter Vanden Houte, Analyst at ING.
Key Quotes
“So far political events have not been able to slow the strengthening growth momentum and 2017 is likely to see the strongest growth year in 10 years. As inflation continues to undershoot; the ECB will likely lengthen its QE programme until the end of 2018, though with a much lower level of monthly purchases. The first rate hike is not be expected before 2019.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.