Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improves to 28.1 in June, beats estimates

Eurozone’s investor sentiment continues to improve as a trend in June, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge rose to 28.1 in June from 21.0 in May vs. a reading of 26.0 expected. The index advanced for the fourth straight month on reopening optimism.

The Sentix current conditions index jumped to 21.3 points in the reported month.

In Euroland, expectations eased from all-time highs to 35.3 points.

Manfred Huebner, Managing Director of Sentix, said: " The eurozone is increasingly leaving the painful losses of the Corona year behind. However, there is a downside to the strong economy and that is foreseeable rising prices."

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency failed to find any support from the upbeat Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD keeps losses near 1.2150.

The spot faltered its recovery near 1.2170, as the US dollar rebound remains intact.

About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence

Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a lower number is seen negative or bearish for the unique currency.