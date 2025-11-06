Eurozone Retail Sales rise 1% YoY in September, as expected
- Eurozone annual Retail Sales aligned with estimates in September.
- Retail Sales in the old continent came in at -0.1% MoM in September.
The Eurozone’s Retail Sales increased by 1% year-over-year (YoY) in September, following a revised 1.6% growth in August, according to official data released by Eurostat on Thursday.
On a monthly basis, Retail Sales in the old continent declined 0.1% in the same period versus August’s -0.1% revision. The data missed the market expectations for a 0.2% increase.
FX implications
The Eurozone data fails to deter Euro bulls. The EUR/USD pair is trading 0.17% higher on the day at 1.1512, as of writing.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.21%
|-0.25%
|-0.23%
|-0.07%
|-0.11%
|0.04%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.21%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.14%
|0.09%
|0.25%
|0.07%
|GBP
|0.25%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|0.13%
|0.29%
|0.10%
|JPY
|0.23%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|0.13%
|0.25%
|0.11%
|CAD
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|-0.17%
|-0.03%
|0.11%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|0.11%
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|0.03%
|0.16%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|-0.25%
|-0.29%
|-0.25%
|-0.11%
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
|CHF
|0.14%
|-0.07%
|-0.10%
|-0.11%
|0.07%
|0.02%
|0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.