Eurozone Retail Sales rise 1% YoY in September, as expected

The Eurozone’s Retail Sales increased by 1% year-over-year (YoY) in September, following a revised 1.6% growth in August, according to official data released by Eurostat on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, Retail Sales in the old continent declined 0.1% in the same period versus August’s -0.1% revision. The data missed the market expectations for a 0.2% increase.

FX implications

The Eurozone data fails to deter Euro bulls. The EUR/USD pair is trading 0.17% higher on the day at 1.1512, as of writing.