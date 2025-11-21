Eurozone Q3 Negotiated Wage Rate rises moderately by 1.8%
In the Euro area, Negotiated Wage Rate in the third quarter rises at a moderate pace of 1.8% on an annualized basis, compared to the estimate of 2.4% and from 3.95% growth seen in the second quarter.
Market reaction
EUR/USD surrenders its early gains and turns negative following the Euro Q2 Negotiated Wage Rate data release. The major currency pair is down almost 0.1% to near 1.1515 at the time of writing.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.12%
|-0.58%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.67%
|-0.09%
|0.16%
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.74%
|-0.13%
|0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|0.58%
|0.67%
|0.74%
|0.60%
|0.85%
|0.61%
|0.59%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|-0.60%
|0.25%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|-0.24%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|-0.85%
|-0.25%
|-0.22%
|-0.26%
|NZD
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|-0.61%
|-0.02%
|0.22%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|0.02%
|0.10%
|0.13%
|-0.59%
|0.00%
|0.26%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
