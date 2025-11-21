Eurozone Q3 Negotiated Wage Rate rises moderately by 1.8%

In the Euro area, Negotiated Wage Rate in the third quarter rises at a moderate pace of 1.8% on an annualized basis, compared to the estimate of 2.4% and from 3.95% growth seen in the second quarter.

Market reaction

EUR/USD surrenders its early gains and turns negative following the Euro Q2 Negotiated Wage Rate data release. The major currency pair is down almost 0.1% to near 1.1515 at the time of writing.