Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 63.1 in June

- Eurozone Manufacturing PMI arrives at 63.1 in June vs. 62.1 expected.
- Bloc’s Services PMI expands to 58.0 in June vs. 57.5 expected.
The Eurozone manufacturing sector activity boosted its pace of expansion in the reported month, the latest manufacturing activity survey from IHS/Markit research showed on Wednesday.
The Eurozone Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) remained steady at 63.1 in June and beat 62.1 expectations.
The bloc’s Services PMI jumped to 41-month highs of 58.0 in June vs. 57.5 expected and 55.2.
The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite expanded sharply to 59.2 in June vs. 58.8 expected and 57.1 previous. The gauge hit 180-month tops
Comments from Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit
“The eurozone economy is booming at a pace not seen for 15 years as businesses report surging demand, with the upturn becoming increasingly broad-based, spreading from manufacturing to encompass more service sectors, especially consumer-facing firms.”
“Virus containment measures have been eased to the lowest since last September and are set to be reduced further in July to the lowest since the pandemic began. Vaccination programmes are also making impressive progress. This has not only facilitated greater activity in the service sector in particular, but the brightening prospect of life increasingly returning to normal has also pushed confidence to an all-time high, fuelled greater spending and encouraged hiring.”
FX implications
The shared currency got a fresh boost from upbeat German and Eurozone Business PMIs, driving EUR/USD closer to the 1.1950 level.
The spot currently trades at 1.1939, up 0.02% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
Gold’s bullish potential appears limited despite dovish Powell
Gold price witnessed good two-way businesses on Tuesday, as the bears regained control following an earlier advance to $1790. Gold price fell as low as $1772 before reversing to $1779 at the close.
Shiba Inu price contemplates 32% advance amid multiple overhead barriers
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom at $0.00000520 on June 22 and rallied 25%. The immediate resistance level at $0.00000653 and $0.00000812 might hinder the upswing.
AAPL continues its recent strong push as its targets 137 resistance
AAPL shares are pushing higher again on Tuesday as the stock is ahead by over 1% with just a few minutes of Tuesday's session left. The stock has been strengthening of late having found support from the $122 zone in early June.