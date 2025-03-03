Eurozone Preliminary HICP inflation eases to 2.4% YoY in February vs. 2.3% expected

The Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) in February after recording a 2.5% growth in January, the official data released by Eurostat showed Monday. The market forecast was for a 2.3% acceleration in the reported period.
The core HICP advanced 2.6% YoY in February, compared with a 2.7% increase in January, meeting the 2.6% market expectations.
On a monthly basis, the bloc’s HICP rose 0.5% in February compared to January’s -0.3%. The core HICP inflation came in at 0.6% month-over-month (MoM) in the same period versus a 0.9% decline in January.
The European Central Bank’s (ECB) inflation target is 2.0%. The old continent’s HICP inflation data significantly impacts the market’s pricing of the ECB's future interest rate cuts.
Key details from the Eurozone inflation report (via Eurostat)
Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in February (3.7%, compared with 3.9% in January), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.7%, compared with 2.3% in January), non-energy industrial goods (0.6%, compared with 0.5% in January) and energy (0.2%, compared with 1.9% in January).
EUR/USD reaction to the Eurozone inflation report
The Euro extends gains after the inflation report, with EUR/USD trading near 1.0435 as of writing. The pair is up 0.60% on the day.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.58%
|-0.47%
|-0.09%
|-0.15%
|-0.30%
|-0.20%
|-0.27%
|EUR
|0.58%
|0.00%
|0.28%
|0.25%
|0.19%
|0.20%
|0.13%
|GBP
|0.47%
|-0.01%
|0.36%
|0.25%
|0.18%
|0.19%
|0.12%
|JPY
|0.09%
|-0.28%
|-0.36%
|0.17%
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|-0.18%
|CAD
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|-0.25%
|-0.17%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|0.30%
|-0.19%
|-0.18%
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|NZD
|0.20%
|-0.20%
|-0.19%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|-0.00%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|0.27%
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|0.18%
|0.11%
|0.06%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0450 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD extends its daily recovery toward 1.0450 in the European session on Monday. The data from the Euro area showed that the core HICP inflation increased by 0.6% on a monthly basis in February following January's 0.9% decline, supporting the Euro.
GBP/USD regains 1.2600 amid US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD clings to mild gains above 1.2600 in the European session on Monday, helped by the sustained US Dollar retreat amid risk appetite and a potential truce in the Ukraine conflict. The further upside remains capped by looming US tariffs and geopolitical updates.
Gold holds steady amid tariffs, Fed rate cut bets, talks on Russia-Ukraine
Gold’s price holds steady and looks for direction on Monday after an initial surge higher during the Asian session. Although tariffs are set to hit on Tuesday for Mexico and Canada and additional tariffs on China, they are not really triggering another flight into Gold.
ISM Manufacturing PMI expected to show modest slowdown in US factory sector in February
Anticipation is mounting as the Institute for Supply Management gears up to unveil the February US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Monday. This crucial report serves as a vital indicator of the health of the US manufacturing sector.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Angst rises ahead of tariff deadline and full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
A reality show in the White House – the world is still digesting the dressing down of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, but markets have to focus on other actions of US President Donald Trump: tariffs. The dramas come in a week of top-tier data. It is time to fasten your seatbelts.
