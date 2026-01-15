Eurozone Industrial Production rises steadily by 0.7% MoM in November

The Eurozone industrial sector activity rises at a steady pace of 0.7% in November, faster than estimates of 0.5%, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday. October's Industrial Production data was revised lower to 0.7% from 0.8%.

Industrial output in the old continent grew 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) in November, stronger than expectations of 2% and the prior reading of 1.7%, revised lower from 2%.

Market reaction

There seems to be slight selling pressure on the Euro (EUR), following the data release. At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades 0.1% lower to near 1.1630.