Eurozone Industrial Production rises steadily by 0.7% MoM in November
The Eurozone industrial sector activity rises at a steady pace of 0.7% in November, faster than estimates of 0.5%, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday. October's Industrial Production data was revised lower to 0.7% from 0.8%.
Industrial output in the old continent grew 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) in November, stronger than expectations of 2% and the prior reading of 1.7%, revised lower from 2%.
Market reaction
There seems to be slight selling pressure on the Euro (EUR), following the data release. At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades 0.1% lower to near 1.1630.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.14%
|0.16%
|-0.15%
|-0.06%
|0.05%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.20%
|0.07%
|-0.25%
|-0.15%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.00%
|0.10%
|-0.13%
|0.17%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|0.06%
|JPY
|0.14%
|0.20%
|0.13%
|0.28%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|0.18%
|CAD
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|-0.17%
|-0.28%
|-0.30%
|-0.22%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.15%
|0.25%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.30%
|0.09%
|0.20%
|NZD
|0.06%
|0.15%
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.22%
|-0.09%
|0.11%
|CHF
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.18%
|0.10%
|-0.20%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Sagar Dua
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.