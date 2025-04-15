Eurozone Industrial Production rises 1.1% MoM in February vs. 0.2% expected

Eurozone’s industrial sector activity rose more than expected in February, the latest data published by Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
Industrial output in the old continent rose 1.1% month-over-month (MoM) in February versus the estimated growth of 0.2% and 0.8% reported in January.
Annually, Eurozone Industrial Production jumped 1.2% in the same period, compared to January’s -0.5%. Data surprised markets to the upside, with -0.8% reading predicted.
EUR/USD reaction to the Eurozone Industrial Production data
Eurozone industrial figures lend some support to the Euro, as EUR/USD erases losses to trade flat on the day at 1.1353, as of writing.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|-0.35%
|-0.19%
|-0.14%
|-0.47%
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.03%
|-0.31%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|-0.37%
|-0.51%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|0.35%
|0.31%
|0.15%
|0.21%
|-0.05%
|-0.20%
|0.22%
|JPY
|0.19%
|0.15%
|-0.15%
|0.04%
|-0.26%
|-0.50%
|0.03%
|CAD
|0.14%
|0.10%
|-0.21%
|-0.04%
|-0.29%
|-0.41%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.47%
|0.37%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|0.29%
|-0.14%
|0.27%
|NZD
|0.55%
|0.51%
|0.20%
|0.50%
|0.41%
|0.14%
|0.42%
|CHF
|0.14%
|0.09%
|-0.22%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.27%
|-0.42%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
