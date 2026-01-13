TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP steady with focus on UK GDP, central bank policy dynamics

  • The EUR/GBP pair remains steady ahead of the release of the United Kingdom’s Gross Domestic Product data for November.
  • Persistent weakness in the UK labor market continues to fuel expectations of a gradual easing in the United Kingdom’s monetary policy.
  • The single currency is supported by a relatively neutral backdrop, as the European Central Bank signals no imminent shift in policy.
EUR/GBP steady with focus on UK GDP, central bank policy dynamics
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/GBP trades in a tight range around 0.8660 on Tuesday, virtually unchanged on the day at the time of writing. Investors remain cautious ahead of the release of UK growth figures, while continuing to assess the monetary policy outlook of the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB).

On the UK side, the macroeconomic backdrop remains mixed. The BoE is widely seen as being on a path toward gradual policy easing, in an environment where risks to employment remain elevated, even as inflationary pressures stay above the 2% target. Recent labor market surveys show that demand for workers remains subdued, while wage growth continues to be firm, complicating the central bank’s policy trade-offs.

Investors are now turning their attention to the release of the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for November, scheduled for Thursday. The UK economy is expected to have remained flat after contracting by 0.1% in October. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production data for the same period will also be closely watched, as they are expected to provide further insight into economic momentum toward the end of the year.

On the European side, the European Central Bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the coming months, with inflation now hovering close to target levels. In this environment, monetary policy is not a major catalyst for the single currency, whose movements continue to be guided primarily by external factors and investor sentiment.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.03%-0.06%0.43%-0.02%0.13%0.03%0.07%
EUR0.03%-0.03%0.48%0.01%0.16%0.06%0.10%
GBP0.06%0.03%0.47%0.04%0.20%0.09%0.12%
JPY-0.43%-0.48%-0.47%-0.44%-0.29%-0.40%-0.35%
CAD0.02%-0.01%-0.04%0.44%0.15%0.04%0.08%
AUD-0.13%-0.16%-0.20%0.29%-0.15%-0.11%-0.07%
NZD-0.03%-0.06%-0.09%0.40%-0.04%0.11%0.04%
CHF-0.07%-0.10%-0.12%0.35%-0.08%0.07%-0.04%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers