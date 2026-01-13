EUR/GBP trades in a tight range around 0.8660 on Tuesday, virtually unchanged on the day at the time of writing. Investors remain cautious ahead of the release of UK growth figures, while continuing to assess the monetary policy outlook of the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB).

On the UK side, the macroeconomic backdrop remains mixed. The BoE is widely seen as being on a path toward gradual policy easing, in an environment where risks to employment remain elevated, even as inflationary pressures stay above the 2% target. Recent labor market surveys show that demand for workers remains subdued, while wage growth continues to be firm, complicating the central bank’s policy trade-offs.

Investors are now turning their attention to the release of the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for November, scheduled for Thursday. The UK economy is expected to have remained flat after contracting by 0.1% in October. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production data for the same period will also be closely watched, as they are expected to provide further insight into economic momentum toward the end of the year.

On the European side, the European Central Bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the coming months, with inflation now hovering close to target levels. In this environment, monetary policy is not a major catalyst for the single currency, whose movements continue to be guided primarily by external factors and investor sentiment.