EUR/GBP steady with focus on UK GDP, central bank policy dynamics
- The EUR/GBP pair remains steady ahead of the release of the United Kingdom’s Gross Domestic Product data for November.
- Persistent weakness in the UK labor market continues to fuel expectations of a gradual easing in the United Kingdom’s monetary policy.
- The single currency is supported by a relatively neutral backdrop, as the European Central Bank signals no imminent shift in policy.
EUR/GBP trades in a tight range around 0.8660 on Tuesday, virtually unchanged on the day at the time of writing. Investors remain cautious ahead of the release of UK growth figures, while continuing to assess the monetary policy outlook of the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB).
On the UK side, the macroeconomic backdrop remains mixed. The BoE is widely seen as being on a path toward gradual policy easing, in an environment where risks to employment remain elevated, even as inflationary pressures stay above the 2% target. Recent labor market surveys show that demand for workers remains subdued, while wage growth continues to be firm, complicating the central bank’s policy trade-offs.
Investors are now turning their attention to the release of the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for November, scheduled for Thursday. The UK economy is expected to have remained flat after contracting by 0.1% in October. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production data for the same period will also be closely watched, as they are expected to provide further insight into economic momentum toward the end of the year.
On the European side, the European Central Bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the coming months, with inflation now hovering close to target levels. In this environment, monetary policy is not a major catalyst for the single currency, whose movements continue to be guided primarily by external factors and investor sentiment.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|-0.06%
|0.43%
|-0.02%
|0.13%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|EUR
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.48%
|0.01%
|0.16%
|0.06%
|0.10%
|GBP
|0.06%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|0.04%
|0.20%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|JPY
|-0.43%
|-0.48%
|-0.47%
|-0.44%
|-0.29%
|-0.40%
|-0.35%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.44%
|0.15%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|AUD
|-0.13%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|0.29%
|-0.15%
|-0.11%
|-0.07%
|NZD
|-0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|0.40%
|-0.04%
|0.11%
|0.04%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|-0.10%
|-0.12%
|0.35%
|-0.08%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.