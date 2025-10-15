Eurozone Industrial Production drops 1.2% MoM in August against 0.3% growth in July

The Eurozone industrial sector activity contracted in August, according to the latest data published by Eurostat on Wednesday.

Industrial output in the old continent decreased by 1.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August, following a 0.3% rebound in July. However, the pace of decline was slower than the market forecast of 1.6%.

Annually, Eurozone Industrial Production rose by 1.1% in the same period, slower than 1.8% in July.

FX Implications

The impact of the Eurozone industrial figures appears to be insignificant on the Euro (EUR), with EUR/USD remaining 0.22% higher at near 1.1630.