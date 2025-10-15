Eurozone Industrial Production drops 1.2% MoM in August against 0.3% growth in July
- Eurozone annual Industrial Production increased by 1.1% in August.
- On a monthly basis, the Industrial Production declined by 1.2%.
The Eurozone industrial sector activity contracted in August, according to the latest data published by Eurostat on Wednesday.
Industrial output in the old continent decreased by 1.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August, following a 0.3% rebound in July. However, the pace of decline was slower than the market forecast of 1.6%.
Annually, Eurozone Industrial Production rose by 1.1% in the same period, slower than 1.8% in July.
FX Implications
The impact of the Eurozone industrial figures appears to be insignificant on the Euro (EUR), with EUR/USD remaining 0.22% higher at near 1.1630.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.22%
|-0.19%
|-0.32%
|-0.01%
|-0.50%
|-0.01%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|0.22%
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|0.19%
|-0.25%
|0.14%
|0.04%
|GBP
|0.19%
|-0.07%
|-0.20%
|0.15%
|-0.32%
|0.07%
|0.02%
|JPY
|0.32%
|0.14%
|0.20%
|0.29%
|-0.18%
|0.15%
|0.24%
|CAD
|0.00%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|-0.29%
|-0.50%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|0.50%
|0.25%
|0.32%
|0.18%
|0.50%
|0.39%
|0.34%
|NZD
|0.01%
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|-0.15%
|0.08%
|-0.39%
|-0.05%
|CHF
|0.18%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.24%
|0.13%
|-0.34%
|0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.