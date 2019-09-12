Eurozone: Industrial production declined more than expected in July – ING

Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING, notes that Eurozone’s industrial production fell by -0.4% month on month, and -2% on an annual basis in July, confirming the declining trend that has been in place since December 2017.
Key Quotes
“The poor start to the third quarter will make it difficult to see a positive contribution from manufacturing to GDP growth in 3Q, which confirms prolonged slowdown concerns in the eurozone.”
“The breakdown of production by type of good makes it quite clear that consumer demand is currently crucial in keeping GDP growth in the positive territory as the production of consumer goods, both durable and non-durable continues to grow on an annual basis, while intermediate and capital goods production is currently -3% and -3.4% lower than in July 2018.”
“For the ECB, the already wrapped up staff projections will be more important than today’s production figures, but today’s figures do come as a confirmation of the sluggish environment that the ECB is trying to battle.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.1070 as the ECB cuts rates, retreats below 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair jumped to 1.1068 after the ECB cuts rates by 10 basis points, retreats toward 1.1000 afterward. The central bank restarts bond purchases, reintroducing QE with €20 billion per month starting November 1.
GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit. US inflation figures are due out later on.
USD/JPY: bulls in control ahead of ECB
US President Trump delayed the introduction of higher tariffs. Mixed Japanese data continue signaling slowing economic growth. USD/JPY could extend gains up to 109.31, August monthly high.
Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops
Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip and rallied back above the key $1500 psychological mark to hit three-day tops in the last hour.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.