Eurozone: Flash estimate of inflation to be the most interesting information - Natixis

According to the analysts at Natixis, in the Eurozone, the Flash estimate of inflation in February will be the most interesting information of the week.

Key Quotes

“In line with the base effect of oil prices, in February the inflation should have accelerated to 1.9% from 1.8% in January. The breakdown by country would be more or less similar to the average trend in of the area. In Germany we expect an improvement by 0.2 point of the inflation in February from 1.9% to 2.1%. In Spain the increase would be also significant with a hike by 0.3 point from 2.9% to 3.2% in February.”

“Furthermore, the European commission survey in February should confirm the developments already reflected by the leading indicators available. Thus we expect an improvement in the services index (13.8 from 12.9) whereas the industry index should remain almost stable (+0.2). Thus the economic sentiment index would reached 108 in February, from 107.9 previously.”