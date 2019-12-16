In view of analysts at TD Securities, Eurozone’s December flash PMIs were generally disappointing, particularly on the manufacturing side.

Key Quotes

“French manufacturing fell from 51.7 to 50.3 (mkt 51.5), reaching its lowest level in 3 months, while German manufacturing fell from 44.1 to 43.4 (mkt 44.6), reversing about half of the outsized 2pt gain last month.”

“While there had been some hope that manufacturing was finally finding its footing, today's results will leave more doubt about the recovery for Eurozone manufacturers.”