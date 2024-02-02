European stocks spread on Friday after US NFP beat

- European equities trimmed some gains after the US NFP set a one-year high.
- Central bankers continue to weigh on investor rate cut hopes from all angles.
- BoE still sees inflation risks, Europe inflation figures continue to ease slower than expected.
European equity markets mixed on Friday with thin gains for most indexes while London’s FTSE index shed barely a tenth of a percent.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: surge 353,000 in January
US Nonfarm Payrolls surged to a twelve-month high on Friday, driving investors further away from rate cut expectations as the US economy remains stubbornly firm. Investors hoping for an accelerated pace of rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) need the US domestic economy to show more weakness and further signs of an accelerating recession in order to push the US central bank into rate-trim territory.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell threw markets a curveball this week when he all but directly ruled out a March rate cut, and the Bank of England (BoE) also remained fairly hawkish this week, albeit with a mixed vote on whether to cut or hike rates as the majority of BoE policymakers agree rates should just stay where they are for the time being.
European inflation this week also left investors grudgingly accepting the possibility of interest rates remaining where they are for the time being. Headline inflation eased in January, but core inflation fell less than expected and services sector inflation remained stubbornly steady.
The pan-European STOXX600 index rose a scant 0.02%, ending the week at €483.96 while France’s CAC40 gained 0.05%, climbing 3.5 points and closing Friday at €7,592.26.
Germany’s DAX index climbed a healthy 0.35%, gaining nearly 60 points and ending the week at €16,918.21. On the low side, London’s FTSE index shed nearly 7 points to end Friday down about a tenth of a percent at £7,615.54.
DAX technical outlook
The DAX ended the week in the green, gaining a leg higher on Friday, but the major equity index saw another failed run at the €17,000.00 major handle. Near-term technical support sits at the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near €16,750.00.
Daily candlesticks show a firm technical ceiling at €17,000.00, but the DAX index could see a fresh run into all-time highs if its able to maintain a bullish stance after a pullback to the 50-day SMA near €16,600.00.
DAX hourly chart
DAX daily chart
DAX
|Overview
|Today last price
|16899.36
|Today Daily Change
|43.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|16856.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16698.38
|Daily SMA50
|16584.45
|Daily SMA100
|15934.55
|Daily SMA200
|15930.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16895.36
|Previous Daily Low
|16803.76
|Previous Weekly High
|16948.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|16584.5
|Previous Monthly High
|16974.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|16328.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16860.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16838.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16808.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16760.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16716.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16899.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16943.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16991.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0800 area as USD rallies on upbeat US jobs report
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to the 1.0800 area on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls surged 353,000 in January, surpassing the market expectation of 180,00 and fuelling a rally in the USD.
GBP/USD plummets to daily lows near 1.2650
The selling pressure in the risk complex gathers extra steam and forces GBP/USD to drop to the lower end of the daily range near 1.2650. The impressive January jobs report from the US provides a boost to the USD ahead of the weekend.
Gold slumps below $2,040 as US yields on upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls
Following a quiet European session, Gold turned south and declined toward $2,030 on Friday, erasing a large portion of its weekly gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4% after strong US jobs report and weighs on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin could see a bullish surge as on-chain metrics hint recovery
Bitcoin price tests resistance at $43,000, recovering from a week-long slump. Bitcoin on-chain metrics signal a likelihood of a BTC price rally. BTC profit-taking by whales has declined, paving the way for extended price gains.
Week ahead – RBA decision and US data on the menu
Dollar cannot sustain Fed-fueled advance, will ISM data help? Reserve Bank of Australia could abandon its tightening bias. Crucial data releases also from China, Canada, and New Zealand.