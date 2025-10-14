European Gas prices ease on ample LNG supply – ING

European Natural Gas prices fell for a fourth session, with TTF futures settling below EUR31.5/MWh amid rising LNG inflows and stable inventories, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

TTF extends losing streak as supply outlook improves

"In the European natural Gas market, the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) extended declines for a fourth consecutive session with futures settling below EUR31.5/MWh yesterday, largely on improved supply and stable inventories."

"Recent reports suggest that imports of liquefied natural Gas to both the UK and Europe have increased since the start of the heating season, with exports from the US hovering close to an all-time high. EU Gas storage continues to tick higher and is now about 83% full, after emerging nearly depleted from the last heating season."