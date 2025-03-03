Europe’s ability to defend itself and Ukraine is probably greater than is perceived. But in the short term and in the case of an all-out war with Russia, a US backstop is irreplaceable. Europe likely to continue financial support for Ukraine, whilst ramping up its own defence spending. EUR 500bn extra funding could be needed over five years to boost defence spending to 3.0% of GDP. Growth impact will depend on how the money is raised, where it is spent, and reliance on imports, Standard Chartered's economists note.
Europe to continue supporting Ukraine, whatever it takes
"Initial impressions that the US might impose a ceasefire on essentially all Russian terms, with no consultations with either Europe or Ukraine, have been more nuanced of late, with Washington seemingly more open to European arguments that a peace deal at any costs would endanger the whole international security architecture. However, it posed the question of what would and could Europeans do without any US backing. Europe could do much more to (re)arm itself and Ukraine and act as a credible deterrent to any future Russian aggression. But short-term, in a scenario of an all-out war with Russia, Western Europe would still need the irreplaceable backing of the US."
"Irrespective of how the war unfolds, Europe will likely have to continue providing financial support for Ukraine, whilst also ramping up its own defence spending. We estimate the additional spending costs of increasing defence spending to 3.0% of GDP over the next five years in the order of EUR 500bn. EU states are considering various mechanisms to achieve this, from a relaxing of EU fiscal rules to repurposing recovery funds, as well as possible EU common borrowing."
"We explore how each would work in practice, and their likelihood given political interests. While a major increase in defence spending could have positive implications for growth, any benefit will be limited by how the money is raised (tax increases or spending cuts elsewhere would mitigate the impact), where the money is spent (R&D carries the biggest spillovers), the degree to which countries work together, and to what extent imports are relied upon."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily rally toward 1.0500 after US PMI data
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and advances toward 1.0500 in the American session on Monday. The disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI seems to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD flirts with three-day tops and retargets 1.2700
The renewed selling pressure on the Greenback allows GBP/USD to resume its recent uptrend and advance to the area of three-day peaks in the proximity of the key barrier at 1.2700 the figure on Monday.
Gold battling to recover the $2,900 mark
Gold continues to pull away from the multi-week low it set near $2,830 on Friday and trades above $2,880 in the second half of the day on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy and retreating US yields after weak PMI data support XAU/USD.
Bitcoin corrects after sharp recovery during the weekend
Bitcoin price corrects and trades slightly down near $92,000 at the time of writing on Monday after rallying nearly 10% the previous day. Despite the recovery during the weekend, investor sentiment remains weak as US spot ETFs recorded a $2.39 net outflow last week, signaling institutional demand weakness.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Angst rises ahead of tariff deadline and full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
A reality show in the White House – the world is still digesting the dressing down of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, but markets have to focus on other actions of US President Donald Trump: tariffs. The dramas come in a week of top-tier data. It is time to fasten your seatbelts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.