Euro under pressure as French political turmoil drives safe-haven flows into US Dollar

  • EUR/USD trades above one-month low as France’s political crisis rattles investor sentiment.
  • The US government shutdown disrupts key data releases, keeping traders on edge.
  • Fed speakers in focus, with policymakers stressing inflation risks despite signs of a cooling labor market.
The Euro (EUR) remains under pressure on Tuesday, slipping toward a one-month low against the US Dollar (USD) as deepening political turmoil in France fuels risk-off sentiment in European markets. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1672, stabilizing somewhat after earlier losses.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, only weeks after taking office, deepening the country’s political crisis and adding pressure on President Emmanuel Macron. Macron has asked the outgoing prime minister to stay in office until Wednesday evening to hold “final negotiations” with political parties in an effort to define a platform for action and stability for the country.

The resignation has highlighted Macron’s growing political isolation, as former allies, including ex-Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, have urged him to call early elections.

Meanwhile, the Greenback is drawing support from the political turmoil in France as investors seek safer assets. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, is hovering around 98.40, up nearly 0.30% on the day, marking its strongest level since September 25.

The renewed demand for the Greenback underscores market caution, with traders betting the US Dollar will remain resilient amid global political and economic uncertainty. However, the prolonged United States (US) government shutdown is already disrupting the release of key economic data, adding another layer of risk for markets.

While the Greenback continues to attract safe-haven flows for now, traders are wary that the disruption, combined with mounting expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its upcoming October and December policy meetings, could limit the US Dollar’s ability to extend its recent gains.

Looking ahead, markets will closely watch upcoming remarks from Fed officials for signals on the monetary policy outlook. Policymakers have emphasized that inflation remains above the 2% target and that the central bank must carefully balance its dual mandate before committing to additional policy easing.

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

