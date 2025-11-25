Euro strengthens on softer US figures, dovish repricing intensifies

EUR/USD registers solid gains of over 0.51% on Tuesday, boosted by a weaker US Dollar, as data reinforced traders’ speculation that the Federal Reserve might reduce rates at the December meeting. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1579, getting close to the 1.1600 figure.

Euro surges as weak US inflation, confidence data boost bets on a December Fed cut

The shared currency extended its gains as US economic data showed that inflation is edging lower, that consumers are reducing their expenses and that they are also turning pessimistic about the jobs market, incomes and the financial situation.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) stabilized in September, revealed the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Retail Sales dipped yet remained in positive territory in September, showed the Census Bureau,

Later, the November’s Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence showed that households are turning pessimistic, falling the most since April mostly influenced by the US government shutdown.

Across the pond, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures in Germany were aligned with estimates and with the previous month figures, an indication that the economy stagnated in the third quarter of 2025.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.46% -0.49% -0.33% -0.03% -0.20% -0.14% -0.13% EUR 0.46% -0.03% 0.14% 0.43% 0.25% 0.34% 0.33% GBP 0.49% 0.03% 0.16% 0.49% 0.28% 0.35% 0.36% JPY 0.33% -0.14% -0.16% 0.29% 0.06% 0.05% 0.19% CAD 0.03% -0.43% -0.49% -0.29% -0.17% -0.12% -0.11% AUD 0.20% -0.25% -0.28% -0.06% 0.17% 0.07% 0.09% NZD 0.14% -0.34% -0.35% -0.05% 0.12% -0.07% 0.00% CHF 0.13% -0.33% -0.36% -0.19% 0.11% -0.09% -0.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily market movers: EUR/USD advances as US inflation edge lower

The US Dollar Index (DXY). which tracks the buck’s performance versus six currencies, falls 0.37% below the 100.00 mark at 99.81.

The US Producer Price Index (PPI) remained steady at 2.7% YoY in September, matching expectations and August’s reading and suggesting that inflationary pressures have stabilized. Core PPI eased to 2.6% from 2.9%, undershooting forecasts of 2.7%.

Retail Sales rose by 0.2% MoM in September, slowing from the 0.6% increase seen in August, indicating more cautious consumer spending. Separately, the Conference Board reported a sharp deterioration in household sentiment, with Consumer Confidence sliding 6.8 points to 88.7 in November from 95.5 in October.

In Germany, the economy stalled in Q3, with the preliminary print coming at 0% QoQ. On a yearly basis, GDP was 0.3% as expected, matching the previous reading. Nevertheless, the Eurozone’s largest economy continued to show weakness.

Ahead this week, traders eye the release of economic data, particularly Wednesday’s Initial Jobless Claims, moved in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Technical Outlook: EUR/USD clears 20-day SMA, eyes on 1.1600

EUR/USD resumed its uptrend, clearing the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1556, yet it remains shy of extending its gains. If the pair clears 1.1600 would face key resistance like the confluence of the 50- and 100-day SMAs at 1.1631/1.1646 ahead of 1.1700.

On the other hand, a drop below 1.1550 could push prices towards 1.1500 and below. The next support would be the November 5 low at 1.1468 and the 200-day SMA near 1.1409.

EUR/USD daily chart