Euro Stoxx 50 set to hit new record highs above the 4500 level – Credit Suisse

“Europe continues to show signs of improvement relative to MSCI World but although we see scope for a deeper correction higher within the long-term multi-year relative downtrend over the next 3-6 months, there is a risk in the near term we may yet see further sideways ranging.”

“Immediate support rises to 4070, with support from the 63-day average, currently at 3991 expected to provide a solid floor. Below would most likely lead to a test of the recent May range low at 3858, which is not our base case.”

“The Euro Stoxx 50 uptrend is gaining momentum and the market is approaching our next objective at 4176, the November 2007 low. Whilst a pause from here should be allowed for, above in due course can then expose the next psychologically important 4300 mark, before 4500/73, the all-time highs.”

Europe is the preferred global equity market for the Credit Suisse analyst team, which also continues to pick up momentum. The Euro Stoxx 50 is approaching its next objective at 4176, where a temporary pause is certainly possible. Above in due course can expose the psychologically important 4300 mark, before 4500/73, the all-time highs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.