Euro adds to Thursday’s negative price action.

No respite for the sell-off in stocks markets in Europe on Friday.

EUR/USD plunges to multi-session lows near 1.0850.

Disheartening prints in the euro docket weigh on the pair.

The USD Index (DXY) reclaims the 103.00 mark and beyond.

The selling pressure remains well and sound around the Euro (EUR) and the rest of the risk-associated assets, and this time it forces EUR/USD to surrender further ground and breach the key support at 1.0900 the figure.

The pair has so far given away more than a cent since Thursday’s fresh monthly peak above the psychological 1.1000 barrier.

In fact, the European currency saw its decline exacerbated in response to poor prints from the advanced Manufacturing and Services PMIs in both France and Germany for the month of June, which in turn reignited recession concerns in the region.

On the USD-side of the equation, the USD Index (DXY) advances to fresh tops just above the 103.00 hurdle, underpinned by the downside bias in the risk complex and the persistent hawkish narrative from the Federal Reserve’s speakers, including Chief Jerome Powel.

The potential next moves by both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in normalizing their monetary policies are at the centre of the debate in the macroeconomic scenario against the backdrop of an increasing speculation of an economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic.

It is PMI-day across the pond too, while St. Louis Fed J. Bullard (2025 voter, hawk), Atlanta Fed R. Bostic (2024 voter, hawk) and Cleveland Fed L. Mester (2024 voter, hawkish) are also due to speak later in the NA session.

Daily digest market movers: Recession fears weigh on the FX universe

The US Dollar’s recovery gathers fresh steam.

Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs in France and Germany disappoint.

Recession concerns, Chinese lagged recovery hurt traders’ sentiment.

Upcoming Fed-speak is likely to fan the flames of the hawkish narrative.

Technical Analysis: Euro faces the next support at 1.0800

EUR/USD comes under heavy downside pressure, and the breakdown of the 1.0900 support has opened the door to a probable test of the interim 100-day SMA at 1.0807. The loss of the latter exposes a deeper pullback to the May low of 1.0635 (May 31) ahead of the March low of 1.0516 (March 15) and the 2023 low of 1.0481 (January 6).

If bulls regains the upper hand, the next hurdle is then expected at the June peak of 1.1012 (June 22) prior to the 2023 high of 1.1095 (April 26), which is closely followed by the round level of 1.1100. North from here emerges the weekly top of 1.1184 (March 31, 2022), which is supported by the 200-week SMA at 1.1181, just before another round level at 1.1200.

The constructive view of EUR/USD appears unchanged as long as the pair trades above the crucial 200-day SMA, today at 1.0563.