Davos has been criticized for being a meeting of the elite that disenfranchises poorer nations through the promotion of global capitalism. It has been criticized for not representing the very stakeholders it purports to support, nor including in discussions those most affected by the problems being tackled by the World Economic Forum. Two examples are developing countries and lower-income groups. Other criticisms are that it is not sufficiently diverse and is merely a “talking shop” devoid of action and relevance.

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) main achievements have probably been in the realm of conflict resolution. The “Davos Declaration” of 1988 prevented the outbreak of a war between Greece and Turkey. The WEF led to the first ministerial-level meeting between North and South Korea. Davos was the meeting place for the first face-to-face meeting between Nelson Mandela and South African President F.W. de Klerk, which started off the dismantling of apartheid, and it sowed the seeds of the “Cairo Agreement” between Israel and Palestine in 1994.

The World Economic Forum’s board of trustees are drawn from all four corners of the globe. They consist of leaders from the worlds of business, politics, academia, philanthropy, the arts, and civil society. These include the CEOs of major corporations, heads and former heads of state, professors, and musicians to name but a few.

In the words of the organizers, one of the major themes of Davos 2024 is “Rebuilding Trust,” which relates primarily to finding solutions to geopolitical fractures, such as the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. Another key theme is that of how AI can be a driving force for the economy and society. Hammering out a long-term strategy for climate and energy is high on the list of priorities, as is facing the threat of a potential economic slowdown.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a not-for-profit organization that brings together global leaders from commerce, academia, philanthropy, and politics in an annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with the aim of jointly solving the global economic, social, and political challenges of the day. The WEF was started by Economist Klaus Schwab in 1971. The principle of stakeholder capitalism, in which corporations are not just accountable to shareholders but also to the wider public and the environment, is central to the WEF’s ethos, as is the use of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to achieve better outcomes.

The EUR/USD is approaching the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0850, cutting cleanly through the 50-day SMA at 1.0900 as the pair heads into a technical congestion zone. Short-sellers will be looking for a continued push into December’s bottom bids near 1.0750, while a price action rebound from here will keep a higher-lows pattern intact and allow bidders to push for a rebound into the 1.1000 major handle.

The EUR/USD fell to its lowest bids since mid-December, knocking below the 1.0900 handle and testing into 1.0870 as bearish pressure builds enough to knock the pair out of near-term consolidation.

The Euro (EUR) slid around six-tenths of a percent against the US Dollar on Tuesday, also declining about a third of a percent against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) while gaining about a quarter of a percent against both the Australian Dollar (AUD) and Japanese Yen (JPY).

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The Euro (EUR) mixed on Tuesday, holding mostly steady against its peers but seeing steep declines against the US Dollar (USD). European Central Bank (ECB) officials continue to tow the company line, reiterating that it’s too soon for the ECB to pivot into rate cuts.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.