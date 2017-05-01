Euro area: Focus on ECB meeting accounts – Danske Bank

According to the research team at Danske Bank, in the euro area, the account of the ECB meeting in December is due to be released which will garner maximum attention from the investors.

Key Quotes

“Focus will be on the discussion related to the changes to the parameters of the asset-purchasing programme, especially regarding the change that allows the ECB to purchase bonds that yield below the -0.4% deposit rate. As it remains uncertain how 'aggressive' the ECB will be in terms of buying below the deposit rate, market participants will look for an answer to this.”