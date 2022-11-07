- The euro fails to break resistance at 0.8785 and retreats to 0.8700.
- The pound remains bid with the US dollar losing ground.
- EURGBP is expected to depreciate in the longer-term – Danske Bank.
The euro is pulling back on Monday, giving away gains after a three-day rally last week. The pair was rejected at the 0.8785 resistance area during the early European session before pulling back to the 0.8700 area, against a stronger British pound.
The GBP appreciates amid broad-based USD dollar
The favorable market mood witnessed on Monday, which is weighing further on the safe-haven US dollar, has increased support for the GBP, with investors focusing on the British Government’s plans to tackle UK’s debt crisis.
Finance minister Jeremy Hunt is working on a plan to fill a 50 billion pound deficit in the country’s finances, which contemplates spending cuts between 30 and 35 billion and tax increases of between 20 and 25 billion, according to market sources.
The project will be presented on November 17 with the intention to restore investors’ confidence after the market turmoil triggered by Liz Truss’ tax-cutting program presented in late September.
EURGBP: Expected to move lower in the long term – Danske Bank
Currency analysts at Danske Bank expect the pair to appreciate in the short term and lose ground in the longer term: “We see a case for EURGBP to remain elevated in the near-term, but in the longer-term expect the cross to move lower as a global growth slowdown and the relative appeal of UK assets to investors are positive for GBP relative to EUR.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8696
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|0.876
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8693
|Daily SMA50
|0.8714
|Daily SMA100
|0.86
|Daily SMA200
|0.851
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8785
|Previous Daily Low
|0.87
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8572
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8732
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8883
