EUR/USD wobbles below 1.0700 ahead of data, ECB

- EUR/USD treads water just below the 1.0700 region.
- Flash EMU CPI rises 6.1% YoY in May, Core CPI up 5.3%.
- US ADP report, ISM Manufacturing take centre stage on Thursday.
EUR/USD alternates gains with losses below the 1.0700 hurdle following Wednesday’s bounce off multi-week lows near 1.0630 on Thursday.
EUR/USD now focuses on data
EUR/USD trades at shouting distance from the 1.0700 barrier, although without a clear direction, on the back of the equally flattish mood in the greenback on Thursday.
In fact, the pair manages to put further distance from Wednesday’s sharp pullback to the 1.0635/30 band, as investors continue to adjust to recent comments from Fed speakers suggesting the probability that the Fed could stay on the sidelines at its next meeting on June 14.
Further news bolstering optimism among traders notes that a divided House passed a bill suspending the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling late on Wednesday, with majority backing from both Democrats and Republicans, raising hopes that it would be approved by the Senate before the weekend.
In the domestic calendar, preliminary inflation figures in the broader euro bloc see the headline CPI rising 6.1% YoY in May and 5.3% YoY when it comes to the Core print. In addition, the Unemployment Rate in the region receded to 6.5% in April. Earlier, Retail Sales in Germany expanded 0.8% MoM in April and contracted 4.3% over the last twelve months, while the final Manufacturing PMI came in at 42.9. Later in the session, the ECB will publish its Accounts of the May 4 gathering.
Across the pond, the ADP report is due, followed by Initial Claims, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Construction Spending. In addition, Philly Fed P. Harker is due to speak in the European evening.
What to look for around EUR
The sell-off in EUR/USD seems to have met some initial contention around the 1.0630 region, or 2-month lows, so far this week.
In the meantime, the pair’s price action is expected to closely mirror the behaviour of the US Dollar and will likely be impacted by any differences in approach between the Fed and the ECB with regards to their plans for adjusting interest rates.
Moving forward, hawkish ECB speak continues to favour further rate hikes, although this view appears to be in contrast to some loss of momentum in economic fundamentals in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Retail Sales/Final Manufacturing PMI, EMU Final Manufacturing PMI, Flash Inflation Rate, ECB Lagarde, ECB Accounts (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle in June and July (and September?). Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.03% at 1.0691 and a break above 1.0811 (100-day SMA) would target 1.0883 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1000 (round level). On the downside, initial contention comes at 1.0635 (monthly low May 31) seconded by 1.0516 (low March 15) and finally 1.0481 (2023 low January 6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0700 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, staging a decent recovery despite soft inflation data from the Euro area. The Euro buyers cheer hawkish ECB commentary while the risk-positive market environment limits the USD's upside ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2450 as risk flows dominate
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2450 in the European session, as the US Dollar resumes its downside amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed dovish Fed expectations and US debt deal passage keep the US Dollar undermined ahead of the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold price rebounds toward $1,970 amid renewed US Dollar selling
Gold price is rebounding toward $1,970, having found strong bids near $1,950. The risk-on market profile is weighing on the US Dollar, enabling Gold price to attempt a recovery. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid rallying US Treasury bond yields. US data awaited.
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
C3.ai gets punched in the face, is the AI hype a bit overdone?
OMG! Stocks sold off on Wednesday….and NVDA? That stock gave back $15 or 3.8% - What is going on? That is not supposed to happen….it can only go up! Quick someone call the NVDA police!