EUR/USD - What’s behind the sharp rebound from 1.05?By Omkar Godbole
EUR/USD staged a strong recovery on Wednesday from the low of 1.0494 to 1.0557 and currently trades around 1.0550 levels.
Franco-German yield spread narrowed
The 10-year Franco-German yield spread narrowed from 0.814 to 0.743 on Wednesday after Francois Bayou pulled out of the French Presidential race, boosting Macro’s probability of beating anti-Euro Marine Le Pen.
March Fed rate hike is off the table
Another factor that is keeping the bears on the sidelines is the reduced probability of a Fed rate hike in March. The CME fed funds data shows only a 22 % probability of a rate hike in March. Fed minutes released overnight carried the usual ambiguous language.
Both factors ensure the spot stays above 1.0527, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0341-1.0829.
Politics could continue to overshadow economics. Thus, Franco-German yield spread remains in the driver’s seat. In the US session, the weekly jobless claims report could influence the dollar side of the story.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
A break above 1.0571 (5-DMA) would expose the 50-DMA hurdle of 1.0595, above which the spot could test 1.0677 (Feb 17 high). On the other hand, a breakdown of support at 1.0521 (Feb 15 low) could yield a drop to 1.05 (zero figure) and 1.0480 (Dec 28 high).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1D
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low