1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a negative view in EUR for about two weeks. Yesterday (19 Nov, spot at 1.0590), we noted that ‘downward momentum is beginning to fade.’ We stated, ‘A clear break of 1.0610 (‘strong resistance’ level) would mean that EUR has entered a consolidation phase.’ EUR then dropped to 1.0523, rebounded quickly to 1.0600, closing at 1.0595. While our ‘strong resistance’ level at 1.0610 has not been breached yet, downward momentum has eased considerably. To put it another way, the EUR weakness has stabilised. From here, EUR is likely to consolidate, expected to be between 1.0520 and 1.0685.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “Following EUR rise to 1.0607 on Monday, we indicated yesterday that ‘instead of continuing to rise, EUR is likely to trade in a 1.0560/1.0610 range today.’ Although EUR subsequently plummeted to 1.0523, it rebounded quickly to close largely unchanged at 1.0595 (-0.04%). The brief decline did not result in any increase in momentum. We continue to expect EUR to trade in a range, likely between 1.0550 and 1.0620.”

Brief decline did not result in any increase in momentum; the Euro (EUR) is expected to trade in a range between 1.0550 and 1.0620. In the longer run, weakness in EUR has stabilised; it is expected to consolidate between 1.0520 and 1.0685, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.