EUR/USD weaker, approaches 1.1200 ahead of data, Powell

- EUR/USD loses further ground, trades closer to 1.12.
- German Economic Sentiment surprised to the downside.
- US Retail Sales expanded 0.45 MoM in June.
Further downside pressure is now pushing EUR/USD closer to the critical support at 1.1200 the figure.
EUR/USD lower on USD-buying
The pair keeps losing the grip in the first half of the week and is now flirting with the vicinity of the 1.1200 handle following auspicious prints from the US docket and the subsequent continuation of the buying interest around the buck.
In fact, US Retail Sales expanded more than expected at a 0.4% MoM during June, while Core sales also expanded 0.4% inter-month, bettering initial estimates. Further US data saw Export Prices and Import Prices contracting at a monthly 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively during last month.
Earlier in the day, the ZEW Survey showed the German Economic Sentiment deteriorated further for the current month, while the same gauge in the broader euro area showed a marginal relief.
Later in the day, US Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production are next on the docket seconded by the NAHB index, TIC Flows and Business Inventories. Markets’ focus, in the meantime, will also be on Fed’s Powell speech at an event in Paris.
What to look for around EUR
The inability of the pair to clear the important resistance area in 1.1280/90 has encouraged sellers to return to the markets, triggering the ongoing leg lower. Furthermore, occasional bullish attempts in spot should be seen as a short-lived against the backdrop of renewed and increasing speculations of another wave of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank in the near term, via interest rate cuts (July/September), the resumption of the QE programme and changes in the forward guidance. Also weighing on the currency, the dovish stance from the ECB appears reinforced by the recent appointment of ex-IMF’s C.Lagarde to succeed M.Draghi. On the macro scenario, the slowdown in the region looks unremitting and it also reinforces the current accommodative attitude of the central bank.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.37% at 1.1215 and faces the next support at 1.1193 (monthly low Jul.9) followed by 1.1181 (low Jun.18) and finally 1.1106 (2019 low May 23). On the flip side, a break above 1.1286 (high Jul.11) would target 1.1321 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1412 (high Jun.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide, nears the 1.1200 figure
The shared currency is suffering from speculation the ECB will steepen easing and German Business Sentiment falling by more-than-anticipated. Upbeat US Retail Sales sent the pair further down toward the 1.1200 figure.
GBP/USD collapsed to fresh 2019 lows
Robust employment data fell short of supporting the Pound, badly hurt from mounting fears about a hard-Brexit, after PM’s candidates, Johnson and Hunt said that the Irish backstop is “dead” and would seek for a new daily, something the EU is not willing to do.
USD/JPY: risk sentiment skews the pair to the downside
Political and economic turmoil in Europe weighed on the market’s sentiment. US Retail Sales seen posting a modest advance in June. USD/JPY to resume its decline if the 107.70 support gives up.
Gold keeps the red near $1410 level ahead of Powell’s speech
Gold finally broke down of its consolidative trading range and tumbled to fresh session lows, below $1410 level during the early North-American session.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US data/Powell
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.