The EUR/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 1.1620 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Euro (EUR) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) amid fears of a political crisis in France. The FOMC Minutes will take center stage later on Wednesday.

The shared currency remains under pressure following the resignation of France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Monday. France is now likely to miss a deadline to present its 2026 budget bill, meaning lawmakers will need to pass emergency stopgap legislation to authorize spending from January 1 until a full budget is approved.

Across the pond, the US government shutdown entered its eighth day as US senators failed to pass spending proposals to reopen the federal government. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration plans to lay off federal workers if the shutdown persists beyond Monday, adding that he would provide details of job cuts within the next four or five days.

A prolonged US federal government shutdown could undermine the Greenback and help limit the major pair’s losses. Investors are also now pricing in a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting in the October meeting, with an additional cut expected in December.