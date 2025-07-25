poor
- The Euro fluctuates near highs with the US Dollar a tad firmer on Friday.
- The upbeat US macroeconomic figures offset the impact of a hawkish ECB statement.
- Hopes that the US-EU trade deal is within reach keep EUR downside attempts limited.
The EUR/USD pair is extending losses on Friday with the US Dollar is a tad firmer, supported by positive US macroeconomic data which provide further reasons for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep rates ar high levels for a longer time after next week's meeting, while a poor Business Climate survey from Germany has added weight on the Euro.
The Euro (EUR) is trading around the 1.1735 level on the European mornig session on Friday, after retreating at 1.1790 highs on Thursday, following the ECB's monetary policy decision. The pair, however, remains about 1% higher on the week, relatively close to the multi-year high at 1.1830 hit earlier in July.
The ECB boosted the Euro on Thursday as President Christine Lagarde hinted at a longer interest rate pause. Lagarde stuck to her classical "meeting by meeting" approach on interest rates, but she showed optimism about the growth outlook and stated that inflation risks are strongly anchored, casting doubts about further cuts this year.
Eurozone data released on Friday, however, has failed to provide any significant support to the Euro. The US IFO Business Climate Index improved less than expected in July, with German businesses slightly more positive about the current economic situation, but their sentiment about the near-term outlook has remained flat, against hopes of an improvement.
In the US, business activity beat expectations, led by a significant improvement in the services sector, while the weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell against expectations, giving further reasons to the Fed to wait for more clarity about the impact of US tariffs on inflation and economic growth. The US Dollar extended its recovery after the data.
Daily digest market movers: Euro remains supported on hopes of a trade deal
- The Euro is on track for a strong performance this week, fuelled by hopes of an imminent trade deal with the US. European Commission sources revealed that the deal includes 15% tariffs with exemptions for some products like automobiles or alcohol, which would avert the 30% levy announced by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.
- On Friday, the German IFO Business Climate Index showed a meager advance, to 88.6 from the previous 88.4, against expectations of an 89.0 reading. The current Situation subindex rose to 86.5 from 86.2, also below the market consensus of 86.7, while the Expectations gauge remained unchanged at 90.7 against market hopes of an improvement to 91.1.
- The pair, however, lost ground on Thursday, as the US flash S&P Global PMI showed that the Service's activity expanded to a 55.2 level in July, from 52.9 in June, beating expectations of a 53.0 reading. The Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 from 52.0 in the previous month and against expectations of an improvement to 52.5. The Composite index rose to 54.6 in July, from 52.9 in June.
- At the same time, data from the US Department of Labour revealed that Initial Jobless Claims declined for the sixth consecutive week to a three-month low of 217K, from the previous week's 221K, against expectations of an increase to 227K.
- Earlier on Thursday, the ECB left its Deposit Rate unchanged at 2%, as widely expected, and President Christine Lagarde affirmed that economic growth is "in line, if not better than the baseline" and observed that long-term rate expectations remain around the 2% target, hinting at a larger rate pause.
- In the US, Durable Goods Orders are seen contracting at a 10.8% pace after a 16.4% rise in June. Core orders, which exclude transportation, are expected to have slowed down to 0.1% from last month's 0.5% growth.
EUR/USD shows a growing bearish momentum at the 1.1735 support area
EUR/USD is showing a growing bearish momentum on Friday's European morning session. The pair has turned negative on the daily charts, and technical indicators are turning bearish. The MACD has crossed below the signal line in 4-hour charts, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the same timeframe is testing the key 50 level.
A bearish move below Thursday's low, at 1.1735, would leave the path open for bears towards the July 23 and July 22 lows, at 1.1710 and 1.1680, respectively. On the upside, Thursday's high, at 1.1790, is likely to challenge bulls ahead of the multi-year high at 1.1830.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
