EUR/USD: Upside falters near 1.1850, looks to US data

- EUR/USD advances to fresh tops near 1.1850.
- EMU flash headline CPI climbed to a decade high at 3.0%.
- CB’s Consumer Confidence next of relevance in the US docket.
The sharp recovery in EUR/USD appears to have met a decent resistance near the 1.1850 level on Tuesday.
EUR/USD capped by 1.1850… for now
EUR/USD advances further north of the 1.1800 mark following Friday’s bullish “outside day” and Monday’s inconclusive price action. The move, however, faltered ahead of 1.1850 so far on Tuesday.
The pair trades in new multi-week tops on the back of the renewed offered stance in the greenback, as investors keep digesting Powell’s post-Jackson Hole statement and cautious message while month-end flows also add to the pessimism surrounding the buck.
Data results in the euro area also lend support to the single currency after the German Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in August and flash inflation figures in Euroland see the CPI rising to 3.0% YoY in August, levels last seen in 2011.
In the US data space, the House Price Index rose 1.7% MoM and house prices tracked by the S&P/Case-Shiller index rose 18.5% YoY, both prints for the month of June. Later, the Chicago PMI, the CB Consumer Confidence and the API report will close the daily calendar.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.19% at 1.1819 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1845 (monthly high Aug.31) followed by 1.1908 (monthly high Jul.30) and finally 1.1954 (100-day SMA). On the downside, a break below 1.1663 (2021 low Aug.20) would target 1.1612 (monthly low Oct.20 2020) en route to 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to three-week highs amid strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD has surged toward 1.1850, hitting the highest since early August. Eurozone CPI beat estimates with 3% YoY and Core CPI hit 1.6%. The dollar is sliding amid the Fed's dovishness and end-of-month flows.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.38, benefiting from fresh dollar selling. The market mood remains upbeat after the Fed and despite weak Chinese data. Markets are also shrugging off Brexit concerns and elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD bulls retain control above $1,800, near multi-week tops
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the 100-day/200-day SMA confluence support on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the previous day's modest retracement slide from near four-week tops.
Experts believe Bitcoin will form a “double bubble” before prices retrace
2013 Bitcoin bull run that witnessed 75% drop before 1,750% gain is similar to current price action. As Bitcoin changes hands, a repeat of 2013's "double bubble" is more likely.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.