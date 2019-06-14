EUR/USD under pressure, drops to lows near 1.1260 ahead of US data

- EUR/USD tumbles to weekly lows near 1.1260.
- DXY looks to extend the move beyond the 97.00 mark.
- Retail Sales, U-Mich index next on tap in the US calendar.
Further selling pressure is now weighing on the shared currency and dragging EUR/USD to new weekly lows in the 1.1260 zone.
EUR/USD focused on data, Italy
The pair is down for the third consecutive session so far today following the rejection from tops in the mid-1.1300s recorded in past days.
Today’s poor prints from Italian inflation figures during last month and April’s Industrial Sales and Industrial New Orders have weighed further on EUR, already hurt by the ongoing conflict between Rome and Brussels over EU fiscal rules.
The correction lower in spot follows heightened trade concerns on the US-China trade front along with a pick up in geopolitical effervescence in the Middle East in the wake of the attack to oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
Later in the day, US Retail Sales should grab all the looks seconded by advanced Consumer Sentiment and Industrial and Manufacturing Production figures.
What to look for around EUR
The broad-based risk-appetite trends and USD-dynamics should dictate the sentiment surrounding the European currency for the time being, all in combination with developments from the trade front including the US, China, the EU and Mexico. On the political front, Italian politics is expected to remain a source of uncertainty and volatility, with the centre of the debate on the country’s opposition to EU fiscal rules. EUR, however, is expected to remain under scrutiny amidst the renewed dovish stance from the ECB and the ongoing slowdown in the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.09% at 1.1266 and faces the initial support at 1.1260 (low Jun.14) followed by 1.1219 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1200 (low Jun.6). On the upside, a break above 1.1347 (high Jun.7) would target 1.1360 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1448 (monthly high Mar.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses
Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.
Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018
Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon
It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.