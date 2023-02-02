EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0900 ahead of US NFP, Fed-ECB policy divergence trims

- EUR/USD is demonstrating a sideways auction ahead of the US NFP data.
- A 50 bps interest rate hike by the ECB has trimmed the Fed-ECB policy divergence.
- Eurozone core inflation has remained stubborn and demands more attention from ECB policymakers.
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action around 1.0900 after a pullback move from 1.0885 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair has turned sideways ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will release on Friday. On Thursday, the Euro witnessed a massive sell-off after a sheer recovery move by the US Dollar Index (DXY) and the announcement of 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the European Central Bank, which trimmed the Federal Reserve (Fed)-ECB policy divergence.
The USD Index is showing signs of volatility contraction after witnessing some volatile moves and has now shifted into a rangebound auction around 101.40. Meanwhile, S&P500 settled Thursday’s session on a bullish note, portraying that the risk-appetite theme is intact. The 500-US stock basket has already shown a three-day winning spell and is expected to continue its upside momentum further. The demand for US government bonds remained subdued, which led to a minor gain in the 10-year US Treasury yields above 3.40%.
On Thursday, ECB President Christine Larage pushed interest rates to 2.50% by announcing a 50 bps interest rate hike in line with the street estimates. No doubt, the Eurozone inflation has started softening after a sheer decline in energy prices and a recovery in supply chain disruptions. However, the ECB is required to restrict its monetary policy further as the inflation rate is extremely far from the desired rate of 2%.
Led by a deceleration in the energy price, the headline price index has come down for January month to 8.5% but the core inflation that strips oil and food prices has remained stubborn and is demanding exclusive attention from the ECB policymakers.
For further guidance, US NFP data will be keenly watched. The economic data is seen at 185K lower than the former release of 223K. Apart from that, the Unemployment Rate is expected to escalate to 3.6% vs. 3.5% in the prior release.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.091
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|1.0988
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0814
|Daily SMA50
|1.0659
|Daily SMA100
|1.0303
|Daily SMA200
|1.0316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1001
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0852
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1096
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1191
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stumbles below 0.7100 after Aussie’s PMI, solid US jobs data
AUD/USD refreshed seven-month highs at around 0.7157 but collapsed as the US Dollar (USD) remained bid during Thursday’s session after market participants’ reaction to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to lift rates weakened the greenback across the board.
EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0900 ahead of US NFP, Fed-ECB policy divergence trims
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action around 1.0900 after a pullback move from 1.0885 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair has turned sideways ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will release on Friday.
Gold bears take on critical structure after European Central Bank meeting
Gold price is tinkering on the edge of a significant blow-off to the downside in the coming days. XAU/USD is trading down 1.85% and has done most of the leg work for a move much lower.
Algorand bulls aiming for a 25% spike
Algorand price is displaying bullish technicals that could be the start of a much larger upswing. On February 2, the digital blockchain token rallied by 6% to a two-month high of $0.2683, retracing into a previous trendline that once acted as support.
Stocks surge despite ECB and BoE hikes
Stocks are on the front-foot despite warnings from the ECB and BoE that we could be due another set of rate hikes. UK domestic stocks are particular outperformers, with the prospect of a lacklustre 2023 bringing a potential swift pivot from the BoE, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.