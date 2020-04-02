- EUR/USD remains on the defensive near 1.0920.
- The dollar remains bid albeit off weekly highs.
- EMU’s Producer Prices contracted 0.6% MoM in February.
The selling bias around the European currency remains well and sound for yet another session and is forcing EUR/USD to revisit the area of weekly lows in the 1.0920 zone.
EUR/USD looks to COVID-19, USD
EUR/USD loses ground for the fourth session in a row on Thursday, prolonging the leg lower after another failure at recent tops in the mid-1.1100s (Friday, Monday).
The improved momentum in the greenback keeps motivating the pair to fade last week’s rally, opening the door at the same time to further weakness in the short-term horizon.
In the meantime, developments around the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy remain in centre stage and are likely to keep ruling the sentiment for the time being.
Further out, coronavirus contagion keeps rising in Italy and Spain albeit at a lower rate, which it has sparked some bouts of optimism and prompted the centre of attention to shift to the severe effects on the economy and the prospects of recovery (if any at all).
Data wise in Euroland, Producer Prices in the bloc surprised to the downside in February, contracting 0.6% MoM and 1.3% over the last twelve months. In Spain, the unemployment rose by a shocking 302.3K (excluding the temporary layoff due to the coronavirus). These figures are the highest since 2007.
Across the pond, Challenger Job Cuts are due in the first turn seconded by usual weekly Claims, Durable Goods Orders and Factory Orders.
What to look for around EUR
The rally in EUR/USD appears to have met a tough hurdle in the vicinity 1.1150 so far, sparking the ongoing corrective downside. In the meantime, dynamics around the greenback plus developments from the COVID-19 are expected to keep ruling the price action in the pair. On the macro view, recent better-than-forecasted PMIs in both Germany and the broader Euroland opened the door to some respite in the prevailing downtrend in fundamentals in the region, although the underlying stance still remains well on the negative side and aggravated by recession fears in response to the COVID-19 fallout as well as the probability of the re-emergence of disinflationary trends.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.32% at 1.0925 and faces the next support at 1.0902 (monthly/weekly low Apr.1) seconded by 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.0777 (monthly low Feb.20). On the flip side, a break above 1.0991 (55-day SMA) would target 1.1074 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1147 (weekly high Mar.27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.0950 amid coronavirus news, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, under pressure. Coronavirus cases are nearing one million with the epicenter remaining in Europe but with a rising pace in the US. US jobless claims are highly anticipated.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.24 amid UK virus concerns
GBP/USD has advanced well above 1.24 amid a mixed market mood and as UK PM Johnson is coming under pressure for handling COVID-19 and after deaths jumped by 31% on Wednesday. US jobless claims are awaited.
Bulls and bears face-to-face on the crypto board
The XRP/USD pair is on the verge of a confrontation between the two sides of the market. Bitcoin remains weak against Altcoin despite yesterday's rise. Negative market sentiment shapes a technical floor and could trigger an opposite sentiment signal.
Gold turns higher for the second straight session, lacks follow-through
A combination of factors assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the $1583 region. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the uptick. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment kept a lid on any runaway rally.
WTI reverses a part of the 10% rally, back below $22 mark
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extended the recent recovery mode and rallied as high as $22.55 before trimming gains to now trade back below the 22 handle. The black gold dipped briefly below the 20 mark on Wednesday.