EUR/USD tumbles as Powell delivers ‘hawkish cut,’ dials back December easing bets
- EUR/USD drops over 0.40% after Powell says December rate cut is far from guaranteed.
- Powell highlights internal Fed division, suggesting policy may already be near neutral, tempering dovish bets.
- Market odds for another rate cut fall to 62% from 85% pre-decision, per LSEG data.
EUR/USD slid on Wednesday over 0.43% as the Federal Reserve delivered a “hawkish cut” after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that “rate cut in December is far from foregone conclusion.” At the time of writing, the pair trades near weekly lows of 1.1601 with traders eyeing monthly lows of 1.1542.
Euro hits five-day low near 1.1577 after Fed signals policy pause may be near
After the Fed’s decision, Jerome Powell said “A further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion, far from it.” He said that there are different views at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) yet mostly were focused on the upcoming December meeting.
Powell added that “there’s a sense” that some officials would like to move to the sidelines, commenting that the fed funds rate is at neutral or near neutral, according to the September’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
On his remarks, the EUR/USD moved lower, clearing the 1.1600 figure, plunged to a five-day low of 1.1577, before reclaiming 1.1500.
Data from LSEG showed that the odds for a Fed cut in December are at 62%, down from around 85% before the Fed’s decision.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck versus six currencies, edges up 0.63%, at 99.28
Traders’ eyes shift to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy decision on Thursday, in which President Christine Lagarde and Co. are expected to hold rates unchanged.
Daily market movers: EUR/USD tumbles as Fed leans hawkish
- The Federal Reserve reduced rates by 25 basis points as expected by the markets, to 3.75%-4%. The decision was not unanimous as there were two dissenters, as Governor Stephen Miran wanted a 50-bps reduction while Jeffrey Schmid of the Kansas City Fed opted to keep rates unchanged.
- Regarding the balance sheet reduction “The Committee decided to conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings on December 1.”
- Traders are also focused on the prospect of trade deal between the United States and China ahead of a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday.
- The debate in France regarding the budget is ongoing, with focus on a potential wealth tax. France’s Socialist Party warned it is prepared to bring down the government by the end of the week unless next year’s budget includes a substantial tax increase on the wealthy.
Technical outlook: EUR/USD turned bearish, sellers eye 1.1500
The EUR/USD resumed its downtrend, with sellers eyeing a clear break of 1.1550 as they target the October 9 low of 1.1542. A breach of the latter will expose 1.1500 and the August 1 low of 1.1391.
Conversely, if EUR/USD stays above 1.1600, the pair could consolidate within 1.1600-1.1650, before buyers clear the latter and target the 1.1700 milestone.
