EUR/USD treads water near 1.1200 ahead of key Eurozone GDP data

- EUR/USD strengthens ahead of Thursday’s release of the preliminary Eurozone Q1 2025 GDP report.
- The Euro is buoyed by growing confidence in its status as a global reserve currency.
- The US Dollar faces headwinds as market sentiment remains cautious amid ongoing, though slightly reduced, trade uncertainties.
EUR/USD remains firm around 1.1200 during Thursday’s Asian session, recovering daily losses as the Euro (EUR) gains traction ahead of the preliminary Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for Q1 2025, due later in the day.
The Euro’s strength is underpinned by rising confidence in its role as a reserve currency. Analysts at Capital Economics noted that the single currency is currently enjoying its strongest position in years to close the gap with the US Dollar (USD) in global reserves. This shift is partly attributed to US President Donald Trump’s policies, which are seen as eroding the Greenback’s traditional safe-haven appeal. Further boosting the Euro’s reserve status, Germany’s move to loosen fiscal constraints to increase defense and public spending has spurred additional demand for the currency.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) officials continue to emphasize the need for further interest rate cuts, amid growing confidence that US tariff measures will not significantly raise inflation in the Eurozone. Although lower interest rates typically weigh on the Euro, the currency remains resilient for now.
The EUR/USD pair is also finding support from a softer US Dollar, as markets remain cautious amid persistent—albeit slightly eased—trade uncertainties. Attention now turns to upcoming US data releases, including Retail Sales and the Producer Price Index (PPI).
Adding to the broader context, speculation is growing that Washington may favor a weaker dollar to enhance its trade competitiveness. The Trump administration has argued that an overvalued Greenback puts US exporters at a disadvantage compared to peers with weaker currencies.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product s.a. (YoY)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Eurostat on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the Eurozone during a certain period of time. The GDP and its main aggregates are among the most significant indicators of the state of any economy. The YoY reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Thu May 15, 2025 09:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Quarterly
Consensus: 1.2%
Previous: 1.2%
Source: Eurostat
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains near 0.6450 after Australian employment data
AUD/USD holds the latest uptick near 0.6450 after strong Australian jobs data for April, which showed the Unemployment Rate steadied at 4.1% while the Employment Change jumped to 89K, supporting the Australian Dollar. The optimism over the US-China trade deal also acts as a tailwind for the Aussie.
USD/JPY remains heavy near 146.00 on renewed US Dollar selling
USD/JPY is deep in the red near 146.00 in Asian trading on Thursday, struggling to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 145.60 area. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations underpin the Japanese Yen amid the lack of USD buying interest. Focus shifts to top-tier US data, Powell's speech.
Gold threatens key $3,155 support ahead of US data, Powell
Gold price is looking to extend the previous day’s over 2% sell-off early Thursday. The yellow metal remains vulnerable near monthly lows, trading below $3,200, as it awaits the high-impact US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 91T Age Consumed supports 25% SHIB rally
Shiba Inu closed trading above $0.000015 level despite a 4% correction on Wednesday. Market reports suggest the SHIB price dip is linked to controversy surrounding a Chinese firm acquiring $300 million worth of Trump’s official memecoin.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.