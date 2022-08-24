EUR/USD treads water around mid 0.9900s with eyes on Jackson Hole

- EUR/USD remains sidelined after a volatile day that ended near the opening price.
- US dollar bulls relinquished controls after mixed US data helped equities to print mild gains.
- DXY printed small gains despite strong yields amid anxiety ahead of central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole.
- The second readings of German/US GDP, Germany’s IFO Sentiment figures and US Core PCE data could also entertain traders.
EUR/USD steadies around 0.9970 while fading the bounce off 0.9910, as well as cooling down the retreat from 0.9998, amid traders’ anxiety ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The major currency pair also struggled for clear directions after mixed US data and a lack of major comments from the ECB/Fed policymakers.
US Dollar Index (DXY) began Wednesday on a firmer footing before retreating towards 108.50 as equities pared recent losses amid a lack of too-strong US data. Also exerting downside pressure on the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies was the indecision among the latest Fedspeak and market chatters that Fed Chair Powell may repeat his economic fears and may refrain from too hawkish comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Talking about the US data, Durable Goods Order for July dropped to 0.0% versus 0.6% expected and an upwardly revised 2.2% previous reading. However, Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft rose past 0.3% market consensus to 0.4%, versus 0.9% prior. Further, Pending Home Sales improved to -1.0% MoM in July versus -4.0% expected and -8.9% prior (revised down from -8.6%). On a yearly basis, the Pending Home Sales decreased by 19.9%, versus the previous contraction of 20.0%.
It should be noted that Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari mentioned that the biggest fear is that we are misreading underlying inflation dynamics, per Reuters. The policymaker also added that the Fed can relax on rate hikes when compelling evidence of CPI heading toward 2% is seen.
On the other hand, an influential economist Marcel Fratzscher of the German Institute for Economic Research mentioned, per Reuters, “The economic impact on Germany of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will last years.”
Elsewhere, Sara Johnson, Executive Director of Economic Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement on Wednesday, that global growth is likely to remain subdued in late 2022 and 2023 while inflation is seen moderating over the next two years.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields rose the most in a week while refreshing a two-month high around 3.10% whereas the Wall Street benchmarks printed mild gains.
Moving on, Final readings of Germany’s second quarter (Q2) GDP and the second version of the US Q2 GDP will join the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for the said period to decorate the calendar. Also important to watch will be the monthly prints of Germany’s IFO sentiment figures. However, major attention will be given to Jackson Hole for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Doji candlestick at the multi-year low joins nearly oversold RSI to suggest that the EUR/USD bears are running out of fuel.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9969
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.9969
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0173
|Daily SMA50
|1.0258
|Daily SMA100
|1.0458
|Daily SMA200
|1.0848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0018
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9901
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0032
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9973
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0142
AUD/USD: Bulls eye 0.6950 for Thursday's business, bears need to get below 0.6880
AUD/USD has been bottoming on the charts with a move below 0.69 the figure from where it has formed a peak bullish formation and bulls will be looking to engage from within 0.69 again for a bust higher over the course of the forthcoming sessions.
EUR/USD treads water around mid 0.9900s with eyes on Jackson Hole
