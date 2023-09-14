EUR/USD to stage a short-lived rally up towards 1.08 if the ECB hikes rates – MUFG

Economists at MUFG Bank outline their thoughts on the likely impact of today’s ECB policy meeting on the Euro.
Two reasons why support from a hike is set to prove short-lived
If the ECB hikes rates today we expect EUR/USD to stage a short-lived rally up towards the 1.0800 level.
There are two reasons why we expect support from a hike to prove short-lived. Firstly, we expect the ECB’s updated forward guidance to provide a stronger signal it could be the last hike in the cycle as they shift their focus towards keeping rates higher for longer to get inflation down. Secondly, hiking rates into a weak economy with growth likely to contract again in Q3 is not as favourable for the Euro. It has been the relative growth performance that has helped to drag down EUR/USD recently.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB rate decision: To hike or not to hike? EUR/USD volatility to rise – Live
The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to maintain key rates at its policy meeting on Thursday. The market's positioning has slightly shifted in favor of a 25 bps hike ahead of the policy announcements. ECB rate decision and Lagarde's comments will rock the EUR/USD pair.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2500 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.2500 in the European morning on Thursday. A minor uptick in the US Dollar and a mixed mood are weighing on the currency pair. The focus shifts to the US data flow.
Gold remains under pressure near $1,900, US data eyed
Gold price struggles for a decisive move despite a slightly hotter inflation report. The US Dollar demonstrates a volatility compression as higher headline CPI failed to boost Fed hawks.
XRP price recovery likely to be fueled by buying pressure from Ripple holders on exchanges
XRP price could recover further this week with the break above the descending channel. Ripple CTO David Schwartz says an AMM will turn XRP price volatility into yield.
Global inflation watch: Underlying price pressures remain sticky
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.