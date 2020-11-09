EUR/USD to retreat from the highs amid overbought conditions

EUR/USD has been extending its gains after Biden was called the next President of the US. Further responses to the elections, central bankers and covid figures are eyed while Monday's 4-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
Key quotes
“Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States – the news burst on Saturday when markets were closed. While stocks continue higher and the safe-haven dollar is falling, there is room for a ‘buy the rumor, sell the fact’ response.”
“There are several post-election developments to watch: Final counting from states: If Biden enlarges his lead, it would raise pressure on reluctant Republicans to acknowledge the result and bring the elections to a happy end. If the gap in Pennsylvania and Arizona tighten, it could cause uncertainty. Biden nominations: He will have to strike a balance between the left-wing of the party and the centrists. Investors will be tuned to who would be the next Secretary of the Treasury. Lael Brainard, a Governor at the Federal Reserve, is the leading candidate and would soothe markets. Senate races: Democrats still have a chance to gain control of the upper chamber. Two runoffs in Georgia due on January 5 could result in a 50-50 split in the Senate. Opinion polls toward the two races in the southern state may begin moving markets.”
“Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, will be speaking amid rising COVID-19 cases and their economic impact. The second lockdowns are set to have a smaller effect in comparison to the initial ones, at least according to German and French officials. With the US elections gradually taking less headspace, covid could gain prominence in moving markets.”
“The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart is at 70 – indicating overbought conditions. Resistance awaits at the round 1.19 level, which was also a peak in September. It is followed by 1.1920, another peak from the same period. Some support awaits at 1.1860, a swing high from last week, and then at 1.1840.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges toward 1.19 as markets cheer reduced election uncertainty
EUR/USD has been extending its gains after networks called Democrat Biden the victor of the elections. Markets are eyeing further responses, a speech by ECB President Lagarde, and coronavirus headlines.
GBP/USD nears 1.32 amid US elections, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.32 as optimism about Brexit prevails ahead of fresh talks. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot after Biden was called president.
XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday. Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the yellow metal. The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
Forex Today: Markets, gold extend gains after Biden called winner, central bankers eyed
Markets in risk-on after networks called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the elections. Apart from further election responses, speeches by central bankers, Brexit, and coronavirus developments are eyed.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.