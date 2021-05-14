EUR/USD to enjoy a slight upward bias whilst above 1.1999/86 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD can maintain an upward bias still within the broader range above key price and retracement support at 1.1999/86, as reported by the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Resistance is seen at 1.2152
“Resistance stays seen at 1.2110/14 initially, with a break above 1.2152 needed to reassert an upward bias for strength back to 1.2182/85, then what we expect to be tougher resistance at the 78.6% retracement of the Q1 fall and February high at 1.2212/43, where we will look for a fresh cap. Should strength directly extend, this can expose the top of the broader range and YTD high at 1.2325/1.2350.”
“Below 1.2052/51 can clear the way for a test of what we see as more important support at 1.1999/86 – the early May low and 38.2% retracement of the March/May rally.”
“Only below 1.1999/86 the pair would warn of a more important top (and a possible even larger ‘head & shoulders’ top for further weakness to the 200 -day average at 1.1955 initially, then 1.1943/42.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
