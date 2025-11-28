TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD remains depressed ahead of the German inflation release

  • The Euro extends losses, nearing 1.1550 against the US Dollar.
  • The pair is still on track for a weekly gain, favoured by a weaker US Dollar.
  • Growing hopes of Fed interest rate cuts keep USD rallies limited.
EUR/USD remains depressed ahead of the German inflation release
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

EUR/USD extends its reversal from highs above 1.1600 earlier on Friday, and trades near 1.1560 following a batch of mixed Eurozone figures, as traders brace for the preliminary German inflation report. From a wider perspective, however, the pair remains on track to a 0.5% weekly gain, as hopes that the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates further in December keep weighing on the US Dollar.

Previous Eurozone data has shown a mixed picture. Retail Sales declined against expectations in October, while the Import Price Index came above forecasts and the Unemployment rate remained unchanged, despite lower-than-expected job creation. In France, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) confirmed the preliminary estimations, but consumer inflation remained steady, against market expectations of growing price pressures.

Trading activity remains subdued on Friday, with US markets operating at half throttle amid the Thanksgiving festivities and an outage at CME Group's data center, which disrupted trade on its currency platform.

Later on the day, the President of the Bundesbank and ECB member Joachim Nagel might provide some further guidance for the Euro. The US calendar is void due to the Thanksgiving bank holiday.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.30%0.23%-0.03%0.13%0.12%0.28%0.24%
EUR-0.30%-0.08%-0.31%-0.16%-0.17%-0.01%-0.05%
GBP-0.23%0.08%-0.23%-0.09%-0.13%0.07%0.03%
JPY0.03%0.31%0.23%0.17%0.15%0.32%0.28%
CAD-0.13%0.16%0.09%-0.17%-0.02%0.14%0.10%
AUD-0.12%0.17%0.13%-0.15%0.02%0.17%0.09%
NZD-0.28%0.00%-0.07%-0.32%-0.14%-0.17%-0.04%
CHF-0.24%0.05%-0.03%-0.28%-0.10%-0.09%0.04%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Rising hopes of Fed rate cuts are weighing on the US Dollar's recovery

  • The US Dollar is picking up amid a mild rebound in US Treasury yields, but upside attempts remain limited. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is on track for its worst weekly performance since July. Investors are forecasting several Fed interest rate cuts over the next 12 months, while most of the world's major central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), have reached the end of their easing cycles.
  • Macroeconomic data from Germany released earlier on Friday revealed that retail consumption contracted at a 0.3% pace in October, against market expectations of a steady 0.2% increase. Year on Year, German Retail Sales rose at a 0.9% pace, from an upwardly revised 0.8% in September.
  • The German Import Price Index contracted 1.4% year-on-year in October, after a 1% fall in September, but above the 1.6% decline forecasted by the market. The monthly index grew 0.2%, at the same pace as in September, against expectations of a flat reading.
  • Later on, data from Destatis revealed that net employment grew by 1,000 jobs in October, retracing the 1,000 net loss seen in September, but well below the 5,000 gain forecasted by the market. The unemployment rate remained steady at 6.3%.
  • In France, the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) confirmed the preliminary estimations of a 0.5% growth, while the CPI year-on-year remained steady, growing at a 0.8% pace in October, against market expectations of an acceleration to 1%.
  • Later on Friday, the preliminary German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is expected to have accelerated to a 2.4% year-on-year pace in November, from 2.3% in October, although the monthly reading is seen contracting 0.6% following a 0.3% rise in October.

Technical Analysis: Under growing bearish pressure towards 1.1550

EUR/USD Chart
EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

The EUR/USD came under increasing bearish pressure during Friday's European session, following a rejection at 1.1600 earlier on the day. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered nearish territory below the 50 level, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed below the signal line, underlining the increasing bearish momentum.

A confirmation below the previous resistance level of 1.1550 (around November 21 and 24 highs). would give bears confidence to aim for the 1.1500 psychological level ahead of the November 5 lows, near 1.1470. The channel bottom, now around 1.1420, looks too distant a target for the coming sessions.

A bullish reaction, on the contrary, would need to break the mentioned channel top around 1.1615 to confirm a trend shift and bring the October 28 high, near 1.1670, into focus. Further up, the next target is the October 17 high, right below 1.1730.

Economic Indicator

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (MoM)

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), released by the German statistics office Destatis on a monthly basis, is an index of inflation based on a statistical methodology that has been harmonized across all European Union (EU) member states to facilitate comparisons. The MoM figure compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Nov 28, 2025 13:00 (Prel)

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: -0.6%

Previous: 0.3%

Source: Federal Statistics Office of Germany

Economic Indicator

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (YoY)

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), released by the German statistics office Destatis on a monthly basis, is an index of inflation based on a statistical methodology that has been harmonized across all European Union (EU) member states to facilitate comparisons. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Nov 28, 2025 13:00 (Prel)

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 2.4%

Previous: 2.3%

Source: Federal Statistics Office of Germany

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers