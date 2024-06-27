EUR/USD thin gains mired in congestion ahead of key US inflation on Friday

EUR/USD found some bullish interest on Thursday, but momentum remains limited.

German labor figures due early Friday, market impact sect to be limited.

US PCE Price Index inflation to cap off the trading week.

EUR/USD found a thin bid on Thursday, but the pair continues to grind into the midrange near the 1.0700 handle as half-hearted bidders shuffle their feet ahead of Friday’s key US inflation print. European economic data has been strictly mid-tier in the back half of the trading week, leaving markets to turn an eye towards US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation, due during Friday’s upcoming US market window.

Forex Today: US inflation comes to the fore... again

European data prints moderately softened on Thursday, with the pan-EU Economic Sentiment Indicator ticking down to 95.9 from the previous 96.0, missing the forecast increase to 96.2. Friday’s German Unemployment change is forecast to show 15K net new jobless benefits seekers in June, down from the previous 25K while the seasonally-adjusted Unemployment Rate in June is expected to hold steady at 5.9%.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended Jun 21 came in better than expected, showing 233K net new jobless benefits seekers compared to the forecast 236K, and down slightly further from the previous week’s 238K. The four-week average for Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 236K, bringing the newest week-on-week figure back below the running average.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) met expectations on Thursday, with Q1 GDP slightly revised to 1.4% from the initial print of 1.3%. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures in the first quarter also rose slightly, ticking up to 3.7% QoQ versus the forecast hold at 3.6%. Thursday’s upcoming Presidential debate, due to start after the day’s market close, will draw some attention as investors keep an eye out for possible policy hints from candidates.

Friday’s US PCE Price Index inflation print will be the week’s key data figure as investors hope for continued cooling in US inflation numbers to help push the Federal Reserve (Fed) closer toward rate cuts. At current cut, core PCE Price Index inflation is forecast to tick down to 0.1% MoM in May from 0.2%.

Economic Indicator Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (MoM) The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The PCE Price Index is also the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. The MoM figure compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month.The core reading excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish. Read more. Next release: Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis Why it matters to traders? After publishing the GDP report, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data alongside the monthly changes in Personal Spending and Personal Income. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, as their primary gauge of inflation. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD outperform its rivals as it would hint at a possible hawkish shift in the Fed’s forward guidance and vice versa.

EUR/USD technical outlook

The Fiber caught a Thursday bid as the pair bounced from a demand zone priced in below 1.0680, driving back into the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) 1.0717 before settling back into the 1.0700 handle heading into Friday’s market session.

EUR/USD is getting caught in a congestion trap on daily candlesticks, drifting into the low end of a rough descending channel as the pair waffles on the bearish side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0785.

