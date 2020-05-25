EUR/USD: The global outlook points to be positive for the euro – Danske Bank

While EUR/USD briefly went above 1.10 last week, the cross ended lower on the potential for a renewed US-China skirmish and EU hashing out its internal differences. Analysts at Danske Bank see the next developments to unfold in a positive way for the shared currency.

Today, the German IFO survey for May is due at 08:00 GMT.

Key quotes

“We think EUR/USD will continue to move at 1.09 +\- 2 figures, depending largely on global reflation trends.”

“We tend to see the tactical risk as being towards the upside in spot; especially as the EU is likely to reach a grant-friendly budget deal given both France and Germany are behind this, coronavirus keeps fading and global easing already done.”