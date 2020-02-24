EUR/USD: The end of the negative phase? – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group now expect EUR/USD to trade within a consolidative fashion for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected EUR to ‘dip below the major 1.0770 support’ last Friday but were of the view ‘a sustained drop below this level is not expected’. However, EUR only touched 1.0781 before rebounding strongly and sharply during NY hours (high of 1.0863). The rapid recovery appears to be running ahead of itself and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further. From here, EUR is more likely to consolidate and trade sideways at these higher levels, expected to be between 1.0800 and 1.0875.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we noted last Friday (21 Feb, spot at 1.0795) that ‘downward momentum appears to be struggling and EUR has to break the major 1.0770 support before a move to 1.0740 can be expected’, the sudden and sharp rebound that touched a high of 1.0863 came as a surprise. The break of the ‘strong resistance’ level at 1.0845 indicates that the weak phase in EUR that started in early February has ended. From here, EUR is deemed to have moved into a consolidation phase and is expected to trade sideways within a relatively broad range of 1.0770/1.0900.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
