EUR/USD tests above 1.1000 as markets bet big on Fed rate cuts

- EUR/USD pierced 1.1000 on Thursday as broad-market risk appetite pins into the high side.
- US inflation figures point to continued price growth deceleration, ramping up rate-cut bets.
- Friday poised to wrap up the trading week with a final round of US PCE inflation.
The EUR/USD climbed on Thursday, bolstered back into the 1.1000 handle as broad-market risk appetite pinned into the high side, fueled by US inflation figures continuing to decline faster than market forecast models can account for. Investors are increasing their bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will face faster, deeper rate cuts, with money market expectations running far ahead of the Fed’s own rate expectations for 2024.
The Fed’s dot plot of interest rate expectations currently sees 75 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2024, and money markets have deeply repriced their rate forecasts for next year, projecting upwards of 160 basis points through 2024, with many investors banking on rate cuts beginning as soon as next March.
US inflation continues to cool faster than expected, ramping up rate cut hopes
US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) rose 2.0% in the third quarter versus the second quarter’s 2.3%, slipping below the median market forecast of a hold at 2.3%.
US Annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also grew at a slower pace in the third quarter than markets were forecasting, coming in at 4.9% over the third quarter last year, missing the market expectations of a hold at 5.2%.
Friday sees the US’ last inflation print of the year with the US PCE Price Index expected to tick lower from 3.5% to 3.3%, and another miss in inflation numbers will likely see markets pin rate cut hopes even higher than they already are.
EUR/USD Technical Outlook
EUR/USD’s climb into the 1.1000 handle has the pair testing into last week’s peak bids, and the pair is up over one percent from the week’s low bids at 1.0888.
Intraday price action continues to bid well above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) rising into 1.0900, and near-term technical resistance remains thin as the pair takes a run at November’s peak of 1.1017.
EUR/USD Hourly Chart
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1005
|Today Daily Change
|0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|1.0932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0882
|Daily SMA50
|1.076
|Daily SMA100
|1.0754
|Daily SMA200
|1.0834
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0985
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0931
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0517
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0952
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0964
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0914
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1003
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
