EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upside remains capped by the vicinity of 1.1100

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD’s weekly advance lost traction in the vicinity of the 1.1100 handle.
  • Inability of the pair to overcome recent tops could spark some correction.

EUR/USD continues to fade the initial optimism and is now under pressure after being rejected from weekly highs in the boundaries of the 1.11 mark on Thursday.

Weekly highs are also reinforced by the 100-day SMA, today at 1.1086. Ideally, spot should surpass this area in the short-term horizon in order to open the door for extra gains.

On the opposite side, if sellers regain the upper hand, another visit to the key support near 1.1040 should return to the radar. A breakdown of this important area of contention, should reassert the downside bias.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1058
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1075
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1089
Daily SMA200 1.1175
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1098
Previous Daily Low 1.1052
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1069
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1023
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1086
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1131

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

