EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upside momentum limited by the 55-day/100-day SMAs above 1.1200

- EUR/USD is looking to resume the upside and leave behind Monday’s moderate retracement to as low as the 1.1090 region.
- In case the upside impetus picks up extra pace, spot could extend the up move to, initially, a Fibo retracement at 1.1186 while the 1.1207/10 band emerges as a more significant resistance. In this area coincide the 55-day and 100-day SMAs.
- Immediately to the downside, initial contention emerges in the 1.1100 neighbourhood, where is located the 10-day SMA and weekly lows, ahead of last week’s lows in the mid-1.10s.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1108
|Today Daily Change
|19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1136
|Daily SMA50
|1.1207
|Daily SMA100
|1.1213
|Daily SMA200
|1.1284
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1164
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1094
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1005
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1100 amid trade calm, German inflation figures
EUR/UDS is trading below 1.1100, steady amid some calm in the trade wars. The US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expressed optimism about trade talks. German inflation and employment data are next, followed by US GDP.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 as opposition parties try to battle PM Johnson's suspension of parliament to push through a hard Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline.
USD/JPY: Retakes 106.00 mark and beyond, back closer to weekly tops
After consolidating near 100-hour SMA, the USD/JPY pair picked up the pace during the early European session and jumped back above the 106.00 round figure mark.
Gold: Corrects to 50-hour SMA, ascending channel confluence support
The commodity has now retreated back closer to 50-hour SMA support, which has been attracting some dip-buying interest over the past three trading session.
Forex Today: Brexit mayhem and some trade calm ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD remains on the back foot after prime minister Boris Johnson slashed the number of days parliament will have ahead of the Brexit deadline of October 31st.